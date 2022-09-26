Harsha Engineers International soars 47% in market debut

Shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd jumped as much as 47 per cent in their market debut on Monday, after the precision products maker's $93 million IPO drew strong investor interest.

The company, which makes and sells bearing cages used in cars, railways and planes among others, saw its shares rise to as much as ₹484.9, compared with the issue price of ₹330, in a weak broader market.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat-based company's issue saw bids almost 75 times the number of shares on offer, according to exchange data.