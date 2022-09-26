hamburger

Stocks

Harsha Engineers International soars 47% in market debut

Reuters | BENGALURU | Updated on: Sep 26, 2022

The bearing cage manufacturer’s equity price jumped to ₹489 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹330

Shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd jumped as much as 47 per cent in their market debut on Monday, after the precision products maker's $93 million IPO drew strong investor interest.

Also Read
Should you invest in Harsha Engineers IPO?

The company, which makes and sells bearing cages used in cars, railways and planes among others, saw its shares rise to as much as ₹484.9, compared with the issue price of ₹330, in a weak broader market.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat-based company's issue saw bids almost 75 times the number of shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Published on September 26, 2022
initial public offering
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you