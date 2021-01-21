Havells India's shares zoom over 12 per cent on strong quarterly earnings

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Shares of Havells India Ltd on Thursday soared over 12 per cent during the late morning trade after the company posted a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.
On the BSE, the scrip was trading at its 52-week high of ₹1,144.1, up 12.18 per cent.
On the NSE, the stock jumped to its 52-week high of ₹1,144, gaining 12.14 per cent.
The consumer electrical goods maker had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent at ₹ 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against ₹ 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.
