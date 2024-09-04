Havells India Limited unveiled its new Studio Meditate AP400 and AP250 air purifiers, which it said uses technology “inspired by systems used on the International Space Station”. The air purifiers use photo-catalytic oxidation to eliminate microscopic impurities, including dust, bacteria, and fungal spores, the company said.

The shares of Havells India Limited were trading at ₹1,901, down by ₹0.95 or 0.05 per cent, on the NSE at 2.30 pm.

The devices are equipped with air quality indicators (AQI) that adjust fan speed based on air quality. They also offer IoT connectivity and wireless phone charging capabilities, the company said. The AP400 model has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 400m²/h, while the AP250 delivers 250m²/h, it added.

Deepak Bansal, SBU Head of Electric Consumer Durables at Havells, said, “This technology is designed to go beyond just capturing visible particles; it actively targets and neutralises microscopic impurities, such as bacteria, viruses, and volatile organic compounds, that are often overlooked. Our goal was to create a purifier that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today’s consumers. The Havells Studio Meditate is engineered to perform consistently in diverse environments, making it an essential addition to any home, especially in an era where indoor air quality is increasingly important for health and well-being.”