HCC may build on new order win by its JV

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) will remain in focus as its joint venture firm (with VCCL) bagged order worth ₹489 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The contract is for design and construction of 2.03-km long twin tunnels on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor (extension of line 8) of Phase IV, the statement said. HCC’s share in the joint venture is 75 per cent, the statement said, adding that the work is expected to be completed in three years.