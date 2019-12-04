HCL Technologies to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

Stocks

Shares of HCL Technologies will remain in focus, as they will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company has rewarded its shareholders with a 1:1 bonus issue. Investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to own the company’s shares by Wednesday. Earlier in 2015 and 2007 too, the company had rewarded its shareholders with 1:1 bonus issues. Currently, about 1.45 lakh retail shareholders hold 2.12 per cent stake in HCL Tech while FPIs hold 27.96 per cent and MFs 5.82 per cent.

