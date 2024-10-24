HCLTech, the global technology company, has expanded its partnership with Transport for New South Wales (NSW) through a new five-year agreement announced on October 24, 2024. Under the deal, HCLTech will provide end-to-end managed services for the Australian state transport agency’s business-critical applications, platforms and cloud operations.

The shares of HCL Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,852.65 up by ₹6.90 or 0.37 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm.

The contract includes management of over 260 applications and focuses on delivering continuous improvement through AI and automation-driven innovation. HCLTech will be responsible for implementing embedded security services and creating a future-ready platform for transport applications and services.

Sonia Eland, Executive President and Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand at HCLTech, described the partnership as a significant win for the company in both Australia and the APAC region.

HCLTech has maintained a presence in Australia for more than 20 years and currently employs over 2,400 people across the Australia and New Zealand region. The company operates in 59 countries globally with a workforce of more than 218,000 employees. Its consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending September 2024 stood at $13.7 billion.

The partnership aims to strengthen Transport for NSW’s technology infrastructure by building a resilient, reliable, and secure application and platform landscape.