HCLTech, the global technology company, has expanded its partnership with Transport for New South Wales (NSW) through a new five-year agreement announced on October 24, 2024. Under the deal, HCLTech will provide end-to-end managed services for the Australian state transport agency’s business-critical applications, platforms and cloud operations.
The shares of HCL Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,852.65 up by ₹6.90 or 0.37 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm.
The contract includes management of over 260 applications and focuses on delivering continuous improvement through AI and automation-driven innovation. HCLTech will be responsible for implementing embedded security services and creating a future-ready platform for transport applications and services.
Sonia Eland, Executive President and Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand at HCLTech, described the partnership as a significant win for the company in both Australia and the APAC region.
HCLTech has maintained a presence in Australia for more than 20 years and currently employs over 2,400 people across the Australia and New Zealand region. The company operates in 59 countries globally with a workforce of more than 218,000 employees. Its consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending September 2024 stood at $13.7 billion.
The partnership aims to strengthen Transport for NSW’s technology infrastructure by building a resilient, reliable, and secure application and platform landscape.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.