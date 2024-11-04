HCLTech announced today it will establish a new AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore, expanding its global network of AI facilities. The lab, set to open in 2025, will be the company’s fifth such facility globally, joining existing locations in the US, UK, Germany, and India.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), aims to help regional enterprises accelerate their AI adoption through HCLTech’s integrated AI and GenAI offerings, including AI Force and AI Foundry. The company has also formed educational partnerships with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to develop AI talent.

HCLTech CTO Vijay Guntur emphasized the lab’s role in helping enterprises develop AI blueprints and enhance organizational competitiveness. The announcement aligns with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, launched in 2023, which focuses on building a trusted AI ecosystem.

HCLTech has maintained a presence in Singapore for over 40 years, serving as its Southeast Asian operations hub. The company, which employs more than 218,000 people across 60 countries, reported consolidated revenues of $13.7 billion for the 12 months ending September 2024. The Singapore facility will support the country’s position as a regional AI innovation center.