HDFC acquires stake in Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in Reliance Capital Ltd, 8.21 per cent stake in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, and 6.97 per cent stake in Reliance Power Ltd following invocation of pledge on these companies shares by Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the security trustee on behalf of the Corporation.

In a stock exchange filing, HDFC said it acquired 1,62,45,000 shares carrying voting rights in Reliance Capital.

Further, the Corporation said it acquired 2,15,80,995 shares carrying voting rights in Reliance Infrastructure. As per the filing, HDFC also acquired 19,54,87,901 shares in Reliance Power.

The acquisition of shares by HDFC in the aforementioned companies took place on March 26, 2020.