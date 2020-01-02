Stocks

HDFC-Apollo Munich deal gets all clearances

| Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

 

HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Ergo have received all necessary approvals to acquire majority stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co. After acquiring majority stake in Apollo Munich from the Apollo Hospitals group, it will merge the company with its arm HDFC Ergo. HDFC will acquire 50.8 per cent from the Apollo Hospitals group for ₹1,336 crore and 0.4 per cent from the employees for ₹10.84 crore. The acquisition by HDFC is expected to be completed by January 9, it had then said.

Published on January 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Commercial papers worth over ₹1.1 lakh cr get listed on BSE since Nov