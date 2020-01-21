Broker's call: HDFC Bank (Buy)

JM Financial Services

HDFC Bank (Buy)

CMP: ₹1,254.9

Target: ₹1,520

HDFC Bank reported net profit of ₹7,420 crore in 3QFY20 (+33 per cent y-o-y, in-line with JMFe). Topline growth was a tad soft in the quarter at +13 per cent y-o-y, while core fee growth was strong (+35 per centy-o-y, +17 per cent q-o-q), aided by elevated recoveries from written-off accounts and strong retail fee generation.

The robust growth in core PPOP (+19 per cent y-o-y), was somewhat offset by elevated specific credit costs (1.3 per cent annualised), as slippages increased to ₹5,300 crore in the quarter (2.5 per cent annualised).

Management indicated that the uptick in slippages was partially attributable to one-offs in the agri segment and chunky corporate accounts which together accounted for 28 per cent of slippages (₹1,500 crore). While overall loan growth was healthy at 20 per cent y-o-y, retail loan growth was soft at +14 per cent y-o-y, with the wholesale and overseas loan books growing 32 per cent y-o-y.

We maintain ‘buy’ with unchanged target price of ₹1,520, valuing the bank at 3.4x FY22E BVPS, with subs. contributing ₹102 a share.