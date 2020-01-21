Stocks

Broker's call: HDFC Bank (Buy)

| Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

JM Financial Services

HDFC Bank (Buy)

CMP: ₹1,254.9

Target: ₹1,520

HDFC Bank reported net profit of ₹7,420 crore in 3QFY20 (+33 per cent y-o-y, in-line with JMFe). Topline growth was a tad soft in the quarter at +13 per cent y-o-y, while core fee growth was strong (+35 per centy-o-y, +17 per cent q-o-q), aided by elevated recoveries from written-off accounts and strong retail fee generation.

The robust growth in core PPOP (+19 per cent y-o-y), was somewhat offset by elevated specific credit costs (1.3 per cent annualised), as slippages increased to ₹5,300 crore in the quarter (2.5 per cent annualised).

Management indicated that the uptick in slippages was partially attributable to one-offs in the agri segment and chunky corporate accounts which together accounted for 28 per cent of slippages (₹1,500 crore). While overall loan growth was healthy at 20 per cent y-o-y, retail loan growth was soft at +14 per cent y-o-y, with the wholesale and overseas loan books growing 32 per cent y-o-y.

We maintain ‘buy’ with unchanged target price of ₹1,520, valuing the bank at 3.4x FY22E BVPS, with subs. contributing ₹102 a share.

Published on January 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call:South Indian Bank (Accumulate)