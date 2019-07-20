Stocks

What to watch: HDFC Bank, Future Life results on Saturday

Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 20, 2019

Saturday will see actively-tracked companies declaring their April-June quarter results. Among these are Amara Raja Batteries, Avanti Feeds, Future Lifestyle Fashions, HDFC Bank, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co and United Nilgiri Tea Estates. Focus will be on the performance of HDFC Bank, which has been reporting strong performance consistently. HDFC Bank had reported a net profit of ₹4,601.44 crore and revenues of ₹25,549.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.

Published on July 20, 2019
Quarterly Results
