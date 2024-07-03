HDFC Bank Stock/ Share Price Today Live Updates: The bank stock has hit a 52-week high today on the NSE at ₹1,794.
- July 03, 2024 10:05
HDFC Bank’s total market cap is at ₹13.54 lakh crore as per NSE data.
- July 03, 2024 10:01
HDFC Bank weight in MSCI EM set to double in August rejig
The foreign room for HDFC Bank has risen to 25.9 per cent for the quarter ended June, making it eligible for a significant bump-up in weight at the upcoming MSCI index revision in August.
HDFC Bank’s weight in the MSCI EM Index is about 3.8 per cent. Post-rejig, this could jump to 7.2-7.5 per cent, potentially bringing in $3.2-4 billion in inflows over six days, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Read more
- July 03, 2024 09:57
HDFC Bank share price in focus
HDFC Bank stock rose 2.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,774.55 as at 9.41 am.
Published on July 3, 2024
