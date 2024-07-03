July 03, 2024 10:01

The foreign room for HDFC Bank has risen to 25.9 per cent for the quarter ended June, making it eligible for a significant bump-up in weight at the upcoming MSCI index revision in August.

HDFC Bank’s weight in the MSCI EM Index is about 3.8 per cent. Post-rejig, this could jump to 7.2-7.5 per cent, potentially bringing in $3.2-4 billion in inflows over six days, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Read more