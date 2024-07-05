DFC Bank Stock/ Share Price Today Live Updates July 5, 2024: HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross advances and 24.4% y-o-y growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023.
The stock hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹1,794 on July 3, 2024.
- July 05, 2024 10:23
- July 05, 2024 10:15
HDFC Bank reports 52.6% jump in gross advances
HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross advances and 24.4 per cent y-o-y growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023.
Gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹24,87,000 crore as of June 30, 2024 against ₹16,30,000 crore as of June 30, 2023.
Excluding the impact of the aforementioned merger, the bank’s gross advances grew by 14.9 per cent over June 30, 2023.
- July 05, 2024 10:12
HDFC Bank share price in focus
HDFC stock traded at ₹1,655.20 on the NSE, down by 4.17% as at 9.58 am
Published on July 5, 2024
