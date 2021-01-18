HDFC Bank stock hits fresh highs on strong Q3 performance

The shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank recorded fresh highs during the early trade on Monday on strong Q3 performance

At 10:45 am, the shares of the bank were trading at ₹1,501.80 on the BSE, up ₹35.45 or 2.42 per cent. It hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,503.00. HDFC Bank’s shares opened at ₹1472.80 as against previous close of ₹1466.35.

On the NSE, the bank’s shares were trading at ₹1,501.95, up ₹35.30 or 2.41 per cent. It hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,502.85.

The private sector lender reported an 18.1 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter this fiscal at ₹8,758.29 crore.

The standalone net profit of the bank stood at ₹7,416.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.

HDFC Bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) grew to ₹ 23,760.8 crore from ₹ 20,842.2 crore a year ago for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.