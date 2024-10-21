HDFC Bank Stocks, HDFC Bank Share Price Updates October 21, 2024: Shares of HDFC Bank rose close to 3 per cent on Monday. Private sector major on Saturday reported 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth in Q2FY25 net profit at ₹16,821 crore, aided by higher net interest income (NII). HDB Financial Services Ltd., a unit of India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., plans to raise as much as ₹12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO), further adding to big debuts in the nation’s equity markets.
HDFC Bank share price closing figures: Shares close nearly 3% higher
Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹1,725 on the NSE, up by 2.57%.
On the BSE, the stock closed 2.61% higher at ₹1,724.95.
ALL UPDATES
- October 21, 2024 15:44
HDFC Bank stock in focus: HDFC Bank’s asset quality
The Gross NPA ratio declined marginally 3 bps to 1.36 per cent. Slippages remained flat sequentially. This needs to be viewed in the context of peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank reporting stress in pockets such as unsecured books. The calibrated approach to loan growth induced by the elevated LDR, puts the bank in a unique position to pick and choose loan applications, prioritising quality and pricing over raw growth. This is conducive to the bank’s prospects in the long term.
- October 21, 2024 15:43
HDFC Bank in focus: HDFC Bank’s resilient NIM
During the quarter gone by, term deposits grew much quicker than CASA (current account savings account) balances – 19.3 per cent year on year vis-à-vis 8 per cent. CASA ratio declined to 35.3 per cent from 36.3 per cent as of the preceding quarter. The cost of funds stood at 4.9 per cent unchanged from that of Q1 FY25 and the yield on assets stood at 8.3 per cent with a minor cut of 10 bps sequentially.
To keep up the momentum in deposits, the bank wishes to cushion itself with a higher magnitude of high-quality liquid assets. Hence the LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) during the quarter moved up 500 bps to 128 per cent from Q1 FY25.
- October 21, 2024 15:40
Stock market today: Top gainers include HDFC Bank stock
Top gainers on the NSE
Bajaj Auto (4.34%), HDFC Bank (2.57%), Asian Paints (1.70%), M&M (1.17%), Eicher Motors (0.68%)
Top losers:
Tata Consumer Products (-7.08%), Kotak Mahindra (-4.73%), Bajaj Finserv (-3.37%), BPCL (-3.36%), IndusInd (-3.03%)
- October 21, 2024 15:11
HDFC Bank stock today | Brokerage recommendation: Elara Securities reiterates ‘accumulate’ on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (HDFCB IN) earnings were ahead of our estimates on lower credit cost (provision write-back & lower coverage) even as core was in line. Q2 was characterized by 1) slower loan growth outcome of 7% YoY, 2) steady NIM, 3) a sharp decline in the CD ratio at sub-100%, down 375bp QoQ, 4) rising LCR of 128%, and 5) steady asset quality outcomes with slippages of 1.3%. We have been debating about HDFCB’s conundrum to manage growth vs NIM vs LCR vs CD ratio outcome, which are likely to cause dislocation. Management stance of accelerating the CD ratio adjustment and positioning for the next cycle implies the bank will undergo an elongated period of balance sheet realignment with sustained lower growth, and, thus, near-term outcome would be onerous. We are still away from bottoming of core earnings, and the stock may see time correction. We reiterate Accumulate with a revised TP of INR 1,898 based on a SOTP method
- October 21, 2024 15:09
HDFC Bank share price today: Shares up 2.88%
Shares of HDFC Bank traded at ₹1,730.35 on the NSE, higher by 2.88% as at 3.07 pm.
- October 21, 2024 15:06
Stock market live: HDFC Bank shares trade among top gainers of Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Bajaj Auto (4.36%), HDFC Bank (2.88%), Asian Paints (1.83%), Tech Mahindra (0.94%), M&M (0.93%)
Top losers:
Tata Consumer Products (-6.99%), Kotak Mahindra (-4.36%), Bajaj Finserv (-3.46%), IndusInd (-2.99%), BPCL (-2.80%)
- October 21, 2024 14:20
HDFC Bank shares gained 3.11% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,7834.20 as at 2.19 pm.
- October 21, 2024 13:57
HDFC Bank came up with results for the quarter ended September 2024 on Saturday. The numbers were accompanied by an update that the board has approved the IPO of the subsidiary HDB Financial Services. It will be an OFS (offer for sale) of ₹10,000 crore plus a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore. As per RBI’s mandate, the NBFC must be listed by September 2025.
Loan-deposit ratio
The bank reported a steady and in-line set of numbers. To address the elephant in the room first, the banks’ LDR (loan to deposits ratio) has improved to 100.8 per cent from 104.5 per cent as of the quarter ended June 2024. This was aided by securitisation and calibrated loan growth, apart from strong deposit growth. The loan book grew at 7 per cent year on year, while the deposits grew at a faster 15 per cent. The bank has gained market share in deposits as the system growth rate for the quarter came in at a lower 11 per cent.
bl Research Bureau reports
- October 21, 2024 13:53
HDFC Bank stock in focus: Axis Securities has maintained buy rating on HDFC Bank at a target price of ₹2,025
Company Outlook: The management has clearly highlighted its focus on reducing its LDR to premerger levels adopting an accelerated approach, resulting in a significantly slower credit growth vs deposit growth. HDFCB does not intend to disturb the deposit growth momentum that has picked up in the current quarter. The management remains confident of maintaining NIMs in a tight range on a steady state basis, despite ~70% of the book being EBLR-linked (primarily repo-linked). We expect HDFCB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.8-1.9%/14-16% over FY25-27E, supported by gradually improving cost ratios and steady credit costs.
Current Valuation: 2.3x Sep’26E ABV; Earlier Valuation: 2.4x FY26E ABV Current TP: Rs 2,025/share; Earlier TP: Rs 1,950/share
Recommendation: We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.
Axis Securities
- October 21, 2024 13:35
Stock market live: Mid-market: Markets turn red as Tata Consumer, Kotak lead decline; HDFC Bank bucks trend
HDFC Bank emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.30 per cent after reporting a 5 per cent increase in quarterly profits. Other notable gainers included Bajaj Auto gaining 3.15 per cent, Asian Paints up 1.12 per cent, Tech Mahindra adding 0.76 per cent, and Eicher Motors advancing 0.74 per cent.
- October 21, 2024 13:18
HDFC Bank share price today: Shares up 3.13%
Shares of HDFC Bank gained 3.13% on the NSE to ₹1,734.55 as at 1.15 pm.
- October 21, 2024 12:53
HDFC Bank stocks in focus: Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank
We estimate HDFCB to report gradual recovery in loan growth over FY25- 27E with earnings growth accelerating faster. We thus estimate HDFCB to deliver FY26E RoA/RoE of 1.8%/14.6%. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,050 (2.4x Sep’26E ABV + INR295 for subs).
- October 21, 2024 12:29
HDFC Bank stock in focus: Yes Securities on HDFC Bank
LDR aspects still portend a long walk to freedom
Loan growth slowing to 7% YoY demonstrates LDR considerations have had a material impact
We maintain a recent, relatively cautious ADD rating with a revised price target of Rs 2000: We value the standalone bank at 2.3x FY26 P/BV for an FY25/26/27E RoE profile of 15.0/15.5/15.7%. We assign a value of Rs 260 per share to the subsidiaries.
- October 21, 2024 12:20
HDFC Bank share price today: Shares up 3%
Shares of HDFC Bank gained 3.14% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,734.70 as at 12.20 pm.
- October 21, 2024 12:16
HDFC shares in focus: HDFC Bank stock trades among top gainers in Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12.13 pm:
HDFC Bank (3.14%), Bajaj Auto (2.78%), Asian Paints (0.97%), Tech Mahindra (0.84%), Eicher Motors (0.78%)
Top losers:
Tata Consumer Products (-7.36%), Kotak Mahindra (-5.75%), BPCL (-3.37%), IndusInd (-3.18%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.35%)
- October 21, 2024 11:42
Stock market live: BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali ‘Muhurat Trading’ on Nov 1
- October 21, 2024 11:28
HDFC Bank in news: HDB Financial Services IPO
HDFC Bank board approves launch of IPO its NBFC subsidiary HDB Financial Services
- October 21, 2024 11:21
HDFC Bank in focus: Large private banks see corporate loan de-growth in Q2FY25 amid pricing pressure
Large-size private banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have seen a de-growth in their corporate loan book in Q2FY25, largely due to pricing issues and as lenders target higher yielding corporate bonds and other small and medium enterprises (SME) loans, senior bankers say.
“Yes, wholesale loans were down this quarter by 2.8 per cent (sequentially). The right kind of pricing is very important. We have seen that pricing has not kept pace with policy rates which have been raised by 250 basis points (bps),” said HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.
HDFC Bank’s corporate and other wholesale loans de-grew 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4.67 lakh crore. Likewise, Axis Bank’s corporate loans was slightly down around 0.1 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹2.90 lakh crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s corporate loans were down 1 per cent QoQ at ₹93,581 crore,whereas Karur Vysya Bank’s corporate loans were down 4 per cent QoQ and 9 per cent YoY at ₹13,088 crore.
- October 21, 2024 10:51
HDFC Bank shares traded at ₹1,742 on the NSE, higher by 3.58% as at 10.50 am.
- October 21, 2024 10:30
Stock market today: Markets open higher, gold hits record high; HDFC Bank, tech stocks lead gains
Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainer on the NSE, surging 3.16 per cent in early trade, followed by HDFC Bank which rose 2.80 per cent after reporting a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in Q2 net profit to ₹16,821 crore.
- October 21, 2024 10:27
HDFC Bank stock in news: HDFC Bank features among stocks that will see some action today
The board of HDFC Bank has approved share sale worth ₹12,500 crore comprising ₹10,000 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) related to its subsidiary HDB Financial Services. The initial public offering (IPO) will be for such number of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of HDB Financial Services, aggregating up to ₹12,500 crore comprising a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore and an OFS aggregating up to ₹10,000 crore, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course by the competent body, it said.
Click to know more buzzing stocks such as Reliance Infrastructure, JSW Steel, and Gland Pharma among others.
- October 21, 2024 10:22
HDFC Bank stock in focus
India Daybook – Stocks in News
HDFC Bank: Board approved the Offer for Sale of equity of upto ₹10,000 cr from HDB Financials during IPO (Positive)
- October 21, 2024 10:21
HDFC Bank in focus
HDFC BANK 2Q (IN-LINE): NII +10% | PPOP +9% | PAT +5% | NII, PPOP INLINE; MARGINS DIP 1BP QOQ | PAT SLIGHTLY BEAT ESTIMATES
- HDFCB reported 2QFY25 profit at INR168.2b (inline).
- NII grew 10% YoY to INR301.1b (inline). Core NIMs (on total assets) declined 1bp QoQ to 3.46%.
- Other income stood at INR114.8b (7% YoY growth, inline).
- Treasury gains declined to INR2.9b vs INR10.4b in 2QFY24.
- Total revenues thus grew 9% YoY to INR416b (inline).
- Operating expenses grew 9.7% YoY to INR168.9b (inline). C/I ratio stood at 40.6%.
- PPoP grew 9% YoY to INR247.1b (inline).
- Advances book grew 7% YoY / 1% QoQ to INR24.95t; Deposits grew 15% YoY / 5% QoQ to INR25.0t. CD ratio declined to 99.8% while CASA mix stood at 35.3%.
- GNPA/NNPA ratio increased by 3bp/2bp QoQ to 1.36% / 0.41% respectively. PCR decreased 131bp QoQ to 69.9%. Provisions declined 7% YoY to INR27b (5% higher than MOSLe).
- CAR stood at 19.8% with Tier-1 ratio of 17.8% and CET-1 of 17.3% (up 50bp QoQ).
- October 21, 2024 10:16
HDFC Bank stock today: Brokerage recommendations
- GS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2156/Sh (Positive)
- Bernstein on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Positive)
- MOSL on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2050/Sh (Positive)
- JP Morgan on HDFC Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Neutral)
- Investec on HDFC Bank: Maintain Hold on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1650/Sh from Rs 1625/Sh (Neutral)
- October 21, 2024 10:09
HDFC Bank Q2 results: HDFC Bank Q2 PAT up 5% on higher NII
Private sector major HDFC Bank on Saturday reported 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth in Q2FY25 net profit at ₹16,821 crore, aided by higher net interest income (NII).
The lender’s NII grew 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹30,110 crore,other income rose 7 per cent to ₹11,480 crore,whereas net interest margin (NIM) stood flat q-o-q at 3.5 per cent. The bank is in a “reasonable” range of NIM as of now, CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanthan said at a post earnings conference.
Deposit mobilisation
Apart from the bank’s NIM — which fell from over 4 per cent level after it concluded merger of erstwhile HDFC with itself — analysts have been closely tracking HDFC Bank’s deposit mobilisation guidance as its credit-deposit (CD) ratio is near 100 per cent level.
“On an incremental basis, historically we have seen 15-18 per cent (growth in deposit), which will give you about 50-70 basis points (bps) market share growth which we have seen over 3-5 year period...that is the kind of positioning we have put the bank in, to keep gaining this market share...,” the CFO said.
- October 21, 2024 10:08
HDFC Bank share price today: Shares gain 3%
HDFC Bank shares gained 3.33% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,737.90 as at 10.06 am.
- October 21, 2024 10:07
Stock market today: Top gainers of Nifty 50 pack include HDFC Bank stock
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Tech Mahindra (3.16%), HDFC Bank (2.80%), SBI Life (1.58%), HDFC Life (1.40%), Asian Paints (1.15%)
Top losers:
Tata Consumer Products (-6.70%), Kotak Mahindra (-3.66%), BPCL (-1.88%), Bharti Airtel (-1.46%), IndusInd (-1.27%)
