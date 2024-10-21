October 21, 2024 13:57

HDFC Bank came up with results for the quarter ended September 2024 on Saturday. The numbers were accompanied by an update that the board has approved the IPO of the subsidiary HDB Financial Services. It will be an OFS (offer for sale) of ₹10,000 crore plus a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore. As per RBI’s mandate, the NBFC must be listed by September 2025.

Loan-deposit ratio

The bank reported a steady and in-line set of numbers. To address the elephant in the room first, the banks’ LDR (loan to deposits ratio) has improved to 100.8 per cent from 104.5 per cent as of the quarter ended June 2024. This was aided by securitisation and calibrated loan growth, apart from strong deposit growth. The loan book grew at 7 per cent year on year, while the deposits grew at a faster 15 per cent. The bank has gained market share in deposits as the system growth rate for the quarter came in at a lower 11 per cent.

bl Research Bureau reports

Read more