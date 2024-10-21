October 21, 2024 11:21

Large-size private banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have seen a de-growth in their corporate loan book in Q2FY25, largely due to pricing issues and as lenders target higher yielding corporate bonds and other small and medium enterprises (SME) loans, senior bankers say.

“Yes, wholesale loans were down this quarter by 2.8 per cent (sequentially). The right kind of pricing is very important. We have seen that pricing has not kept pace with policy rates which have been raised by 250 basis points (bps),” said HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan.

HDFC Bank’s corporate and other wholesale loans de-grew 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4.67 lakh crore. Likewise, Axis Bank’s corporate loans was slightly down around 0.1 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹2.90 lakh crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s corporate loans were down 1 per cent QoQ at ₹93,581 crore,whereas Karur Vysya Bank’s corporate loans were down 4 per cent QoQ and 9 per cent YoY at ₹13,088 crore.

