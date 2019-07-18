HDFC hits record high; chart points to more upside

Shares of Housing Development Finance (HDFC) gained as much as 1.78 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,327.45.

The stock broke above a resistance at Rs 2,309.02.

The breakout suggests that in the near term, stock may test the next resistance at Rs 2,396, the 86.4% projection level

The stock was up 16.2 per cent this year as of last close, outperforming the Nifty at 7.6 per cent gains in the same period.