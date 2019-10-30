HDFC Life hits new high at Rs 637

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance hit a new all-time high at Rs 637.70 on the BSE, despite talk of a stake sale at a sharp discount.

The counter witnessed a volume of 10.74 crore shares, as against the two-week average of about 1.90 crore shares on the BSE.

The volume weighted average price of Rs 577.28 indicates that the deal has already been done.

It would be interesting to know the buyers' details, but that may be revealed by the exchange post market hours on the block deal data.

According to marketmen, Standard Life has entered into a deal to offload shares worth $600 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) at Rs 562-Rs 575 per share. The stake sale is likely to happen on the BSE block deal platform, market sources said.

Standard Life sold HDFC Life shares worth ₹3,225 crore on August 14, at an average price of Rs 480.70. Standard Life is one of the promoters of HDFC Life Insurance.

At the end of September 2019, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings), a foreign promoter entity, held 39.73 crore shares, which represented 19.69 per cent stake in HDFC Life. The other promoter, HDFC, holds 103.85 crore shares (51.48 per cent stake).

Global capital market indices provider, MSCI, included HDFC Life on its Global Standard Index from August 28.