HDFC Life Insurance shares gain nearly 4 per cent after Q1 earnings

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose by nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported 12 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.
The scrip gained 3.69 per cent to close at Rs 508.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). During the day, it jumped 4.28 per cent to Rs 511.50 - its 52-week high.
At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares went up by 3.53 per cent to close at Rs 508.
In terms of traded volume, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day.
HDFC Life on Tuesday reported an increase of 12 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 425 crore for the first quarter this fiscal.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 380 crore during the similar quarter a year ago.
Total premium rose 29 per cent to Rs 6,536 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,058 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a release.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...