HDFC m-cap tops ₹4-lakh cr mark as shares zoom to record high

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

Market capitalisation of mortgage lender HDFC was at Rs 4,04,384.68 crore.   -  Bloomberg

The market valuation of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has crossed the ₹4-lakh crore mark after a rally in its share price.

At the close of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of mortgage lender HDFC was at ₹4,04,384.68 crore on the BSE. Shares of HDFC rose by 2.52 per cent to close at ₹2,343.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to ₹2,357 -- its record high.

The company was the top gainer among 30 firms on the Sensex. HDFC is currently the fourth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE.

RIL, with an m-cap of ₹7,99,864.73 crore, is the country’s most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with ₹7,75,092.58 crore valuation and HDFC Bank ₹6,56,940.74 crore.

So far this year, shares of HDFC have zoomed nearly 19 per cent. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the stock price movement.

