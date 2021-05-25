Stocks

HDFC offloads81.05 lakh pledged shares of RInfra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2021

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd has sold 81.05 lakh shares or 3.08 per cent stake of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The shares were acquired on account of invocation of pledge through Axis Trustee Services, HDFC said on Tuesday.

HDFC has raised ₹43.91 crore through the stake sale. The shares have been sold between May 18 and May 24 in the secondary market, HDFC said. Earlier this month, the lender had sold 52.88 lakh shares or 2.01 per cent stake of Reliance Infrastructure for ₹22.86 crore.

Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Infrastructure is involved in developing projects in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail, and defence.

Published on May 25, 2021

