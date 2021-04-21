HDFC Securities appoints Rajeev Srivastava as Head - Products and Business Development

HDFC Securities has appointed Rajeev Srivastava as Head of Products and Business Development, effective from April 1, 2021.

Srivastava was previously with Reliance Securities as Chief Business Officer. He managed physical branches, transaction portals, mobile trading apps, digital contact centre and integrated payment systems, and risk platforms.

He has almost two decades of experience working with large retail companies such as ICICI Bank and Perfetti Vanmelle, setting up their business processes and early expansion plans.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said, "Rajeev Srivastava brings along with him a wealth of experience in dealing with products and outlining business strategies. He would add great value to our product offerings while helping our customers with a wide spectrum of investment options to choose from”.