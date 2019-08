Shares of HEG Ltd fell as much as 8 per cent to Rs 972.7, the lowest since July 23.

The graphite electrodes maker's June-quarter profit plunged ~70 per cent to Rs 234 crore ($32.79 million). Total revenue fell by 46 per cent to Rs 856 crore. The revenue from graphite business dipped 48 per cent.

Up to last close, the stock is down 73 per cent this year ($1 = 71.3575 rupees)