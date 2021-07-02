Stocks

Hema Malini quits from PNC board

Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) has announced that Hema Malini (actor, dancer and parliamentarian), who has been an independent director on its board for almost 15 years, has stepped down. During the pandemic, she had requested to be relieved from the board of the company in view of increased work load and responsibilities in her constituency. The board on June 30 considered her proposal and relieved her from the board. Shares of Pritish Nandy Communications closed 3.42 per cent higher at ₹43.80 on the BSE.

Published on July 02, 2021

