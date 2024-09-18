Heritage Foods Limited announced that its board has approved its plan to establish a new ice cream manufacturing facility in Shamirpet, Telangana. The ₹204 crore project aims to expand the company’s production capacity to meet the growing regional demand for ice cream.
The shares of Heritage Foods Limited were trading flat at ₹578.80 on the NSE at 3.20 pm.
The new facility is expected to be operational by November 2025. Heritage Foods plans to finance the project through a combination of debt and internal accruals.
The company stated that further updates on the facility’s progress will be provided as required by law.
