Hero MotoCorp falls nearly 6 per cent after March sales data

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

A representative image.   -  Bloomberg

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday fell nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales for March. The scrip declined 5.74 per cent to Rs 1,544.90 at the BSE. On the NSE, it dropped 5.88 per cent to Rs 1,543.15.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker HeroMotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units for March.The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Published on April 03, 2020
