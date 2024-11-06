Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, announced its plans to enter European and UK markets by the second half of 2025, showcasing four new vehicles at EICMA 2024 in Milan on November 5. The company will initially launch its electric scooter VIDA Z in these markets, followed by high-capacity premium motorcycles.

The shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited were trading at ₹4,893.45 up by ₹72.75 or 1.51 per cent on the NSE today at 11.20 am.

The Indian two-wheeler giant unveiled three new motorcycles - the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, and Karizma XMR 250 - alongside the VIDA Z electric scooter. The Xpulse 210 features a 210cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine producing 24.5 bhp, while both the Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250 are powered by 250cc engines delivering 30 PS.

For its European expansion, Hero MotoCorp has appointed several distributors, including Pelpi International S.r.l. in Italy, Noria Motos SLU in Spain, GD France in France, and MotoGB UK in the United Kingdom. The company will leverage its Technology Centre in Germany (TCG) for its European operations.

The VIDA Z electric scooter, designed for global markets, comes with a modular architecture supporting battery capacities from 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh. It includes features such as multiple charging modes, a removable battery, and connected vehicle capabilities through the MY VIDA App.

Hero MotoCorp currently operates in 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with eight manufacturing facilities globally, including six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.