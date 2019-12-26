Stocks

Hexaware, Union Bank, Tata Elxsi no more in F&O

Hexaware Technologies, Tata Elxsi and Union Bank of India will not be available for trading in the derivatives segment, as the NSE has excluded them from the current month expiry. This means that, henceforth, arbitrage opportunity between the cash and futures segments will not be available for them. Circuit filter would not be applicable to Hexaware and Tata Elxsi as they are part of NSE IT, which is trading in F&O. Union Bank, however, will see a daily circuit limit.

