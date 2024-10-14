Leather goods manufacturer Hidesign has teamed up with e-commerce enablement platform Unicommerce to streamline its omnichannel operations. The partnership, announced on October 14, 2024, aims to improve order processing across Hidesign’s online and offline channels.

The shares of Unicommerce Esolutions Limited were trading at ₹212.73 up by ₹5.03 or 2.42 per cent on the NSE today at 2.50 pm.

Unicommerce’s technology, including its ‘No Frills Order Processing’ feature, has been deployed across 50+ Hidesign stores and warehouses. This integration allows centralized management of omnichannel orders, potentially leading to faster and more efficient order fulfillment.

Pujaspada Pandab, Chief Finance Officer at Hidesign, emphasized the importance of adopting the right technology in response to the growing preference for e-commerce among customers. Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, expressed confidence that their technology would enhance Hidesign’s post-purchase operations.

Unicommerce, a SaaS company listed on both NSE and BSE, reported serving 3600+ clients as of Q1 2025. The firm manages an annual transaction run rate of over 850 million order items across 8300+ warehouses and 2950+ omni-enabled stores.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit