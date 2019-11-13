High Energy Batteries shares touch 20% upper circuit

The stock of High Energy Batteries was locked in 20% upper circuit on the BSE today. The company has returned to black this quarter on better revenues on higher sales this quarter.

In a release to the BSE on Monday, the company informed that its net profit improved to Rs 2.01 crore in the September quarter ended this year as against a loss of 59.33 lakh in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

For the half-year ended September 2019, it reported Rs 3.41 crore profits against Rs 1.69 crore loss in the corresponding half-year (April-Sept 2018) period last fiscal.

The equity share capital of the company stood merely at 1.79 crore as at September 30, 2019. The Basic EPS stood higher at Rs 11.26 (Rs 7.79)