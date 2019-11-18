HIL Ltd betting big on expanding product lines

HIL has added additional capacities (5,250 tpa) and commenced the production of its CpVC, UpVC and SWR (soil, waste & rain) pipes at Thimmapur, Telangana. This is in line with the company's intention to expand the plumbing solutions business with an extended portfolio. HIL continues to diversify and invest from its traditional lines of business and expects healthy traction in the piping solutions, green roofing solutions and flooring solutions segments, the company said.