Hiliks Technologies bags order worth ₹12.90 crore

Hiliks Technologies Ltd (formerly Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited) has received an order from TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd for ₹12.90 crore towards implementation of Wifi network in Orissa. The order has to be executed over a period of 12 months, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The company is establishing Orissa operations keeping long-term opportunities in mind, it further said. However, shares of Hiliks Technologies slumped 4.92 per cent at ₹14.50 on the BSE.