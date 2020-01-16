HIL's sale of calcium silicate arm in focus

The board of HIL on Thursday approved sale and transfer of its calcium silicate insulation products division operated under the brand HYSIL to Calderys India Refractories through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis. It has authorised official(s) of the company to finalise the terms and conditions of the business transfer agreement with Calderys India. The company had posted net profits of ₹29.80 crore and ₹33.06 crore for Q2 and Q1 of the current fiscal.