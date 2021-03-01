Stocks

Himadri Chem: BC India, Plutus offload shares

March 01, 2021

BC India Investments on Monday sold another 50 lakh shares, representing 1.19 per cent stake, of Himadri Speciality Chemical at ₹51.75 a share, a bulk deal on the BSE has revealed. In a separate bulk deal, Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 40 lakh shares, representing nearly one per cent stake at ₹47.23 rupees a share.

It may be recalled on February 22, BC India Investments had sold 50 shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical.

However, the buyers identity is not known immediately.

As of December-end, BC India Investments held 24.64 per cent stake or 10.in the company.

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical ended 12.7 per cent lower at ₹45.65 on the NSE.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
