Himatsingka Seide gains 7% after licensing agreement with Disney

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

The shares of Himatsingka Seide were up 7 per cent on Friday after the company announced that it had entered into a new licensing agreement with the Walt Disney Company for the European region. At 3.15 pm, Himatsingka Seide’s shares were trading at ₹156.65 on the NSE, up ₹8.55 or 5.77 per cent. The scrip opened at ₹149. On the BSE, the company’s shares were trading at ₹156.50, up ₹8.30 or 5.60 per cent. It opened at ₹148.10 on the bourse.

