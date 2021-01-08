Himatsingka Seide gains 7% after licensing agreement with Disney

The shares of Himatsingka Seide were up 7 per cent on Friday after the company announced that it had entered into a new licensing agreement with the Walt Disney Company for the European region. At 3.15 pm, Himatsingka Seide’s shares were trading at ₹156.65 on the NSE, up ₹8.55 or 5.77 per cent. The scrip opened at ₹149. On the BSE, the company’s shares were trading at ₹156.50, up ₹8.30 or 5.60 per cent. It opened at ₹148.10 on the bourse.

