Company news: Himatsingka Seide

The board of Himatsingka Seide has approved total investment of ₹17.34 crore in Atria Wind Power (Basavana Bagewadi) Private Ltd and Atria Wind Power (Chitradurga) Private Ltd, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Atria Wind Power, Bengaluru. The company proposes to procure energy to fulfil part of the power requirements of the plants on sustainable basis and contribute to reduction in carbon footprint. The said proposal would qualify under the Group Captive Power Scheme. The stock of Himatsingka Seide gained 1.67 per cent at ₹143.05 on the BSE.