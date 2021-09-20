Stocks

Hind Copper OFS: LIC buys big chunk

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 20, 2021

Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired the bulk of shares of Hindustan Copper sold by the Centre through an offer for sale. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, HCL on Monday said that LIC has bought 2.53 crore shares and increased its stake in the company to 14.98 per cent. According to June 2021 shareholding pattern, LIC was holding 10.64 per cent in Hindustan Copper. The Union Government last week came out with an OFS to sell 10 per cent stake, including a greenshoe option. The HCL stock crashed 5 per cent to ₹110.85 on the BSE on Monday.

Published on September 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
Hindustan Copper Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like