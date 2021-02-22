Hindalco Industries turns generous on dividend

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Hindalco Industries has decided to pay 8-10 per cent dividend from the consolidated free cash flow against its existing policy of paying 10-30 per cent of the standalone net profit. The move will lead to higher payout as it will now consider the free cash flow of its US subsidiary Novelis while distributing dividend.
Moreover, it said dividend will be declared out of the profits of that financial year or previous financial years after providing for past depreciation. This is in contrast to the existing policy which provides for paying dividend only from the existing year’s standalone net profit and the retained earnings were to be utilised only in exceptional circumstances.
The free cash flow is an amount generated after meeting interest, tax, other statutory dues, maintenance capital expenditure and working capital requirements at Hindalco consolidated level but before considering strategic capital expenditure and debt payments of the relevant year, it said.
Before deciding on dividend, the board will consider various internal and external factors including stability of earnings, future capital expenditure, inorganic growth plans and reinvestment opportunities, industry outlook and stage of business cycle for underlying businesses, leverage profile and capital adequacy metrics, overall economic and regulatory environment, contingent liabilities, past dividend trends, buyback of shares or any such alternative profit distribution measure and any other contingency plans, it said.
The company will announce its capital expenditure plans separately in the coming weeks.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...