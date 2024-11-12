Sagility India made a decent debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 31.06 per share, a 3.53% gain over its issue price of Rs. 30. While the IPO received a moderate subscription of 3.2 times, the listing performance is considered positive given the company’s specific focus on the U.S. healthcare market, which is subject to various regulatory and economic factors.

However, investors should remain cautious. The company’s reliance on a single market and the potential impact of U.S. policy changes could pose risks. Additionally, the high valuation and the nature of the IPO as a complete offer for sale (OFS) may limit upside potential.

Investors who participated in the IPO may consider holding their shares by keeping a stoploss around 28, but closely monitoring the company’s performance and market dynamics is crucial.