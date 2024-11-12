Hindalco, ONGC, Ramco Cements & Ambuja Cements Share Price Live; Sagility IPO Listing Live
- November 12, 2024 11:32
Hindalco stock in focus: CLSA on Hindalco
CLSA on Hindalco
- Buy, TP Rs 800
- Reported robust domestic results.
- It reported Ebitda of Rs43bn (+17% QoQ), 35% above est. with better performance across segments.
- Aluminium Ebitda/t rose US$96 QoQ to US$1,419 despite US$140/t lower LME
- November 12, 2024 11:31
Ramco Cements stock in focus: Jefferies on Ramco Cements
U-P, TP cut to Rs 680
Believe slew of cap adds/rampups & aggressive M&A/volume push in South in tepid environment will keep regional pricing/profitability under pressure
- November 12, 2024 11:26
ONGC share price live: Shares gain 1.40% following Q2 results
ONGC shares gained 1.40% on the NSE to ₹260.50 as at 11.23 am.
- November 12, 2024 11:24
Ramco Cements stock in radar
Ramco Cements stock climbed 3.68% on the NSE to ₹902.50 as at 11.21 am.
- November 12, 2024 11:16
Sagility India share price today: Sagility shares rise 1%
Sagility India stock traded at ₹31.60 on the NSE, inched up from the listing price of ₹31.06.
- November 12, 2024 11:12
Swiggy IPO: Swiggy IPO to list on NSE, BSE tomorrow
Swiggy IPO will list on bourses tomorrow. The 11,300-crore IPO was oversubscribed by 3.59 times after a tepid response in the first two days. Swiggy IPO price band has been set at ₹371-390 per share.
- November 12, 2024 11:09
Hindalco share price live
Hindalco shares inched up 0.69% on the NSE to ₹659.90 as at 11.08 am.
- November 12, 2024 10:42
Britannia stock today: Shares fell 3% following 9.6% decline in PAT
Britannia stock declined 3.39% on the NSE to ₹5,250.15. Company reported a 9.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax, totalling ₹531.45 crore for the quarter ending September 30, down from ₹587.59 crore in the same period last year.
- November 12, 2024 10:38
Stock market live today: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid mixed global cues
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 12, 2024 10:37
Stock market live: Stocks that will see action today
Buzzing stocks: Max Healthcare, HFCL, Welspun, PowerGrid, Waaree Renewable, Ambuja Cements, Hyundai, Samvardhana, GIC, BSE, FSN e-Commerce, 3m India, Suven Pharma, eIH, RPower, Sundaram-Clayton
- November 12, 2024 10:33
Sagility India IPO: post-listing view on Sagility India from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Sagility India made a decent debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 31.06 per share, a 3.53% gain over its issue price of Rs. 30. While the IPO received a moderate subscription of 3.2 times, the listing performance is considered positive given the company’s specific focus on the U.S. healthcare market, which is subject to various regulatory and economic factors.
However, investors should remain cautious. The company’s reliance on a single market and the potential impact of U.S. policy changes could pose risks. Additionally, the high valuation and the nature of the IPO as a complete offer for sale (OFS) may limit upside potential.
Investors who participated in the IPO may consider holding their shares by keeping a stoploss around 28, but closely monitoring the company’s performance and market dynamics is crucial.
- November 12, 2024 10:28
Ramco Cements stock in focus: Shares gain 6%
Ramco Cements stock gained 5.93% on the NSE to ₹922.10, despite 64.2% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹25.77 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.
Company has raised ₹376 crore over the past two months from the sale of non-core assets and is set to raise an additional ₹74 crore through further asset monetisation.
- November 12, 2024 10:23
Ambuja Cements stock in focus: Shares trade flat
Ambuja Cements sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a majority stake in CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd in a Rs 8,100-crore deal.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹562 as at 10.20 am.
- November 12, 2024 10:16
Sagility IPO lists at ₹31.06
Sagility India IPO lists at ₹31.06 on the NSE and BSE, against the offer price of ₹30. The 2,160.60 crore IPO received 3.20 times subscription. ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and JP Morgan India were the book-running lead managers to the issue.
- November 12, 2024 10:11
Hindalco share price today: Stock trades flat following robust Q2 performance
Hindalco shares trade flat at ₹660.30 on the NSE. Company recorded a 78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,909 crore in the September 2024 quarter
