October 24, 2024 10:38

Hindalco Industries dropped 5.9% and was the top loser in the metal index, which fell 0.3%.

“Hindalco is losing on the day, as fears spill over from rival Constellium’s downbeat forecast, where it flagged challenges increasing on macroeconomic front, impacting demand across most end markets,” Tushar Chaudhuri, a research analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher said.