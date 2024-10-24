Hindalco Stocks, Hindalco Share Price News October 24, 2024: Shares of Hindalco Ltd traded nearly 6% lower in early trade on Thursday. The stock emerged among the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack. Analyst of Prabhudas Lilladher stated that Hindalco is losing on the day, as fears spill over from rival Constellium’s downbeat forecast. Constellium, Paris-based a global producer of rolled aluminium products, posted weak Q3 numbers. Hindalco is a key player in both domestic and international markets through its subsidiary Novelis Inc.
Hindalco stock in focus: Constellium’s earnings indicate demand concern for Hindalco’s arm Novelis
Analyst of Prabhudas Lilladher stated that Hindalco is losing on the day, as fears spill over from rival Constellium’s downbeat forecast. Constellium, Paris-based a global producer of rolled aluminium products, posted weak Q3 numbers. Hindalco is a key player in both domestic and international markets through its subsidiary Novelis Inc.
ALL UPDATES
- October 24, 2024 16:06
Hindalco shares ended at ₹690.50 on the NSE, down by 3.71%.
- October 24, 2024 15:04
Hindalco stock in focus
Top gainers on the NSE 3 pm:
Ultratech Cement (2.90%), Shriram Finance (1.47%), M&M (1.42%), Titan (1.29%), Grasim (1.28%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-5.62%), SBI Life (-4.68%), Hindalco (-3.41%), Nestle India (-3.27%), Bajaj Auto (-2.65%)
- October 24, 2024 14:29
Hindalco shares traded at ₹688.80 on the NSE, down by 3.95% as at 2.28 pm
- October 24, 2024 12:25
Hindalco, HUL among top losers of Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12.21 pm:
Ultratech Cement (2.17%), HDFC Bank (1.56%), Grasim (1.44%), M&M (1.14%), Shriram Finance (1.07%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-7.12%), SBI Life (-4.59%), Hindalco (-4.56%), Nestle India (-3.34%), Bajaj Auto (-3.30%)
- October 24, 2024 11:24
Hindalco shares traded 3.68% lower on the NSE at ₹690.70 as at 11.20 am
- October 24, 2024 10:38
Hindalco stock in focus: Prabudhas Lilladher analyst on Hindalco
Hindalco Industries dropped 5.9% and was the top loser in the metal index, which fell 0.3%.
“Hindalco is losing on the day, as fears spill over from rival Constellium’s downbeat forecast, where it flagged challenges increasing on macroeconomic front, impacting demand across most end markets,” Tushar Chaudhuri, a research analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher said.
- October 24, 2024 10:35
Hindalco shares in focus: Sensex opens flat as FII selling hits ₹93,000 crore; Hindalco tanks 6%
Metal stocks led the decline with Hindalco dropping 6.10 per cent in early trade. FMCG heavyweights also saw significant selling pressure with Hindustan Unilever falling 4.78 per cent, followed by Nestle India declining 1.47 per cent and Britannia Industries down 1.15 per cent. In the insurance space, SBI Life slumped 4.60 per cent.
Read more
- October 24, 2024 10:14
Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares dip 4.47%
Shares of Hindalco traded at ₹685.05 on the NSE, down by 4.47% as at 10.12 am.
- October 24, 2024 10:13
Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares opened among top losers in Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
HDFC Bank (1.33%), Cipla (0.91%), Sun Pharma (0.86%), HCL Tech (0.76%), HDFC Life (0.68%)
Top losers:
Hindalco (-6.10%), Hindustan Unilever (-4.78%), SBI Life (-4.60%), Nestle India (-1.47%), Britannia (-1.15%)
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on October 24, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.