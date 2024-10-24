Hindalco Stocks Today, Hindalco Share Price Live News October 24, 2024: Shares of Hindalco Ltd traded nearly 6% lower in early trade on Thursday. The stock emerged among the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack.

  • October 24, 2024 10:14

    Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares dip 4.47%

    Shares of Hindalco traded at ₹685.05 on the NSE, down by 4.47% as at 10.12 am.

  • October 24, 2024 10:13

    Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares opened among top losers in Nifty 50 pack

    Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am: 

    HDFC Bank (1.33%), Cipla (0.91%), Sun Pharma (0.86%), HCL Tech (0.76%), HDFC Life (0.68%) 

    Top losers: 

    Hindalco (-6.10%), Hindustan Unilever (-4.78%), SBI Life (-4.60%), Nestle India (-1.47%), Britannia (-1.15%) 

