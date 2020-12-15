Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (₹100): Buy

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company at current levels. The stock gathered bullish momentum and jumped 9.7 per cent with above average volume, breaking above a key resistance level of ₹92 on Monday. This rally has strengthened the short as well as intermediate term uptrend. Since recording a 52-week low at ₹30 in late March this year, the stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend. After a corrective medium term downtrend, the stock took support at ₹60 in late October and continued to trend upwards.
The stock has been on a short-term uptrend since then. While trending up, the stock had surpassed its 21- and 50-day moving averages and trades well above them. Last week, the stock took support at ₹80 and bounced up solidly. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three trading sessions.
Both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the bullish zone backing the uptrend. Further, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive territory implying buying interest.
The stock has potential to surpass the current resistance at ₹100 can reach the price targets of ₹104 and ₹106 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹97.5. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...