Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹234): Buy

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at current levels. Significant medium-term support in the band between ₹165 and ₹170 provided base for the stock in mid-May this year. It has been in a medium-term uptrend since then.
Following a corrective decline, the stock found support at around ₹200 in the past week and resumed the uptrend. It has been in a near-term uptrend since then. On Tuesday, the stock gained 3 per cent with above average volume, breaching a key resistance at ₹227 on Tuesday.
The recent rally has decisively breached the 21- and 50-day moving averages and it trades well above them. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is charting upwards in the neutral region. Moreover, both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
The medium-term uptrend can continue and the stock has potential to trend upwards. The short-term targets are ₹244 and ₹248.
Traders with a short-term perspective can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹228 levels. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...