Broker's call: Hindustan Unilever (Hold)

Axis Securities

Hindustan Unilever (Hold)

CMP: ₹2,041.85

Target: ₹2,171

Hindustan Unilever’s fourth quarter performance was subdued and below our and consensus estimates on key headline numbers. Domestic sales growth came in lower at 9.4 per cent y-o-y (2.5 per cent our estimate) driven by a 7 per cent decline in underlying volume growth (3 per cent our estimate).

Volume dip was on account of 1) sluggish rural demand seen even before Covid-19; and 2) disruptions due to lockdown from mid- March.

Raw material inflation (SMP, vegetable oils) and higher Ad spends led to 160 bps LTL contraction in EBITDA margins during Q4FY20 to 22.9 per cent.

Beauty & Personal Care segment reported the weakest numbers amongst segments given the discretionary and non-essential nature of the products.

Factoring in the weak Q4 performance dragged by Covid-19 we revise our FY21/22E EPS by 6 per cent/7 per cent respectively leading to a revision in our target price to ₹2,171 (earlier ₹2,324/share) valuing it at 53x FY22E EPS.

Retain ‘hold’.