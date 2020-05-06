Broker's call: Hindustan Unilever (Hold)

Digital divide will hurt girls
Axis Securities
Hindustan Unilever (Hold)
CMP: ₹2,041.85
Target: ₹2,171
Hindustan Unilever’s fourth quarter performance was subdued and below our and consensus estimates on key headline numbers. Domestic sales growth came in lower at 9.4 per cent y-o-y (2.5 per cent our estimate) driven by a 7 per cent decline in underlying volume growth (3 per cent our estimate).
Volume dip was on account of 1) sluggish rural demand seen even before Covid-19; and 2) disruptions due to lockdown from mid- March.
Raw material inflation (SMP, vegetable oils) and higher Ad spends led to 160 bps LTL contraction in EBITDA margins during Q4FY20 to 22.9 per cent.
Beauty & Personal Care segment reported the weakest numbers amongst segments given the discretionary and non-essential nature of the products.
Factoring in the weak Q4 performance dragged by Covid-19 we revise our FY21/22E EPS by 6 per cent/7 per cent respectively leading to a revision in our target price to ₹2,171 (earlier ₹2,324/share) valuing it at 53x FY22E EPS.
Retain ‘hold’.
