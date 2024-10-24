October 24, 2024 12:44

HUL announced that it will separate its ice cream business. Ice Cream, which contributes 3 per cent to HUL’s turnover, is a high-growth category that needs significant investments to realise its full potential. Given Unilever owns the trademarks and know-how and has announced the separation of its ice-cream business, local capabilities will need to be developed to continue running the business.

“Ice cream has a different operating model including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest of HUL,” the company stated.

The company is expecting the outlook to remain the same in the December quarter.

“We see the outlook in line with what we have seen during this quarter,” added Rohit.