Shares of HUL plunged 6% on Thursday. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 2.3 per cent decrease in consolidated net profit at ₹2,595 crore for the quarter ended in September against .₹2,657 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
- October 24, 2024 16:01
HUL shares closed 5.81 per cent lower on the NSE at ₹2,504.75
- October 24, 2024 15:04
HUL share price: HUL trades among top losers in Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE 3 pm:
Ultratech Cement (2.90%), Shriram Finance (1.47%), M&M (1.42%), Titan (1.29%), Grasim (1.28%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-5.62%), SBI Life (-4.68%), Hindalco (-3.41%), Nestle India (-3.27%), Bajaj Auto (-2.65%)
- October 24, 2024 14:28
HUL Share price today
HUL shares traded at ₹2,503.35 on the NSE, down by 5.86% as at 2.26 pm.
- October 24, 2024 13:38
HUL shares declined 6.29% on the NSE to trade at ₹2,491.95 as at 1.38 pm.
- October 24, 2024 13:05
HUL stock in focus: Major losers of FMCG stocks
Top losers of Nifty FMCG stocks:
HUL (-6.59%), Dabur (-4.01%), Colgate (-3.85%), Nestle (-3.80%)
- October 24, 2024 12:50
HUL share price in focus: HUL features among stocks that will see action today
Hindustan Unilever is separating its ice cream business, which owns brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto and Magnum, and has done an independent valuation to have a fair idea. The board of HUL on Wednesday decided to demerge the ice cream business, based on the recommendation of an independent committee, which was formed by the FMCG major in September this year.
KS Badri Narayanan writes
- October 24, 2024 12:44
HUL company in focus: Ice-cream business
HUL announced that it will separate its ice cream business. Ice Cream, which contributes 3 per cent to HUL’s turnover, is a high-growth category that needs significant investments to realise its full potential. Given Unilever owns the trademarks and know-how and has announced the separation of its ice-cream business, local capabilities will need to be developed to continue running the business.
“Ice cream has a different operating model including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest of HUL,” the company stated.
The company is expecting the outlook to remain the same in the December quarter.
“We see the outlook in line with what we have seen during this quarter,” added Rohit.
- October 24, 2024 12:33
HUL shares price today: Shares decline 7%
Shares of HUL traded at ₹2,481.70 on the NSE, down by 6.68% as at 12.32 pm.
- October 24, 2024 12:29
HUL share price today: Brokerage recommendations
- Investec on HUL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2837/Sh (Neutral)
- Jefferies on HUL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3130/Sh (Neutral)
- MS on HUL: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3130/Sh (Neutral)
- October 24, 2024 12:27
HUL shares: International brokerages on HUL
JPM on HUL
OW, TP cut to Rs 2870
Slowing urban casts shadow on NT demand outlook; Pricing & market shares strengthen
Q2 Rev/EBITDA was 1%/1.5% below JPMe on back of miss on volume growth (+3% vs JPMe +4%) even as EBITDA margin was in-line
Lower FY25-26E EPS by 3%
MS on HUL
UW, TP Rs 2110
Headline volume growth was weak at 3%, below MSe, owing to an urban slowdown.
Personal care and F&R categories remain an overhang to growth.
Low single-digit price growth in 3Q likely at current levels of inflation in tea & palm oil.
Jefferies on HUL
Buy, TP Rs 3130
In-line 2Q with UVG at 3% YoY reflecting demand pressures
Rural continued to recover while urban started to moderate
Home care reported strong growth in revenue/Ebit; Beauty & Wellbeing modest but Personal Care & Foods saw declines
- October 24, 2024 12:24
Stock market today: HUL, Hindalco among top losers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12.21 pm:
Ultratech Cement (2.17%), HDFC Bank (1.56%), Grasim (1.44%), M&M (1.14%), Shriram Finance (1.07%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-7.12%), SBI Life (-4.59%), Hindalco (-4.56%), Nestle India (-3.34%), Bajaj Auto (-3.30%)
- October 24, 2024 12:16
HUL Q2 results in focus: Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit falls 2.3%
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 2.3 per cent decrease in consolidated net profit at ₹2,595 crore for the quarter ended in September against .₹2,657 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
HUL saw a dip in volume during the quarter to 3 per cent as compared to a 4 per cent growth reported in the June quarter. A 2 per cent growth in sales was reported during the quarter.
The company’s net profit decreased by 0.65 per cent compared to the previous quarter of ₹2,612 crore reported in June.
- October 24, 2024 12:15
HUL stock declined 7.49 per cent to ₹2,460.05 on the NSE as at 12 noon.
