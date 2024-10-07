Hitachi Energy India Limited announced today a significant investment plan of approximately ₹2,000 crore over the next four to five years. The company, celebrating 75 years of operations in India, aims to expand its capacity, portfolio, and talent base to drive sustainable energy solutions in the country.

The investment will focus on expanding the large power transformers factory, upgrading testing capabilities for specialty transformers, and relocating the bushings factory. Additionally, the company plans to boost its traction transformers factory capacity to support India’s railway network modernisation.

Hitachi Energy also intends to introduce new products to the Indian market, including the REF650 medium voltage protection and control relay, and expand its network control solutions offering.

The announcement coincides with the company’s two-day technology symposium, Energy & Digital World 75 (EDW75), being held in New Delhi. The event, inaugurated by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Hitachi Energy’s global and local leadership, aims to showcase technologies advancing India’s Net-Zero journey.

This investment plan aligns with Hitachi Energy’s 2030 strategic growth plan and reinforces its commitment to India’s energy transition and sustainable electrification efforts.