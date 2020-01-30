Hive-off of harness arm may boost Motherson

The board of directors of Motherson Sumi Systems on Thursday approved a proposal of reorganisation of business within the group. Accordingly, it will demerge the domestic wiring harness business into a newly-formed entity with mirror shareholding, which would be listed later. The reorganisation is a long-standing request of its joint venture partner Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan, to focus only on wiring harness business in India, which is its core area of interest.