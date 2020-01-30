Stocks

What to watch

Hive-off of harness arm may boost Motherson

| Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

 

The board of directors of Motherson Sumi Systems on Thursday approved a proposal of reorganisation of business within the group. Accordingly, it will demerge the domestic wiring harness business into a newly-formed entity with mirror shareholding, which would be listed later. The reorganisation is a long-standing request of its joint venture partner Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan, to focus only on wiring harness business in India, which is its core area of interest.

Published on January 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Crompton Greaves shares jump over 3% on strong Q3 earnings