Home First Finance sets IPO price band of ₹517-518 per share

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

IPO opens on Thursday, closes January 25

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Home First Finance Company India Ltd (HFFC) has fixed a price band of ₹517-518 per share for its ₹1,153.72-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens on Thursday.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹265 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹888.72 crore by promoters True North Fund V LLP and Aether (Mauritius) Ltd, existing investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd and certain individual shareholders.

The offer will close on Monday, January 25.

The fresh issue excludes a pre-IPO placement of about ₹75 crore and ₹4.08 crore to Orange Clove Investments BV (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) and certain employees by way of preferential allotments. The OFS comprises up to ₹435.62 crore by True North, up to ₹291.28 crore by Aether, up to ₹120.46 crore by Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd and up to ₹41.36 crore by the two individual shareholders, according to a company statement.

Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

