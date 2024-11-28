Honasa Consumer Ltd has appointed Vipul Maheshwari as Senior Vice-President of Product and Data Analytics, the company announced today. Maheshwari, who has been with the organisation for four years, will spearhead data-driven product development across the company’s portfolio of beauty and personal care brands.

The shares of Honasa Consumer were trading at ₹252.65, up by ₹22.95 or 9.99 per cent on the NSE today at 2.55 pm.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi with a master’s in mathematics and computer science, Maheshwari brings experience from previous roles at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt Ltd. His expertise will focus on leveraging advanced analytics to enhance product development and consumer experiences.

Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, emphasised the strategic importance of data-driven decision-making, highlighting Maheshwari’s instrumental role in the company’s growth. The appointment comes as Honasa continues to expand its digital-first brand portfolio, which includes Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth’s, and Staze Beauty.

The company recently complemented this leadership move with the appointment of Dr. Kaustav Guha as Vice President of Research & Development and launched a winter skincare range across four of its brands. Honasa currently reaches over 100,000 FMCG retail locations and covers 18,000+ pin codes across India.