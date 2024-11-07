Honasa Consumer Limited announced today the launch of new winter moisturizing products across its portfolio brands - Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheth’s. The expansion comes as Nielsen data shows moisturizing cream sales growing at twice the rate of overall FMCG growth.

The shares of Honasa Consumer Limited were trading at ₹386.35 down by ₹1.50 or 0.39 per cent on the NSE today 12.50 pm.

The company’s flagship brand Mamaearth introduced two light moisturizing creams - Beetroot Hydraful and Vitamin C Daily Glow - featuring natural ingredients with Made Safe Certification. The Derma Co. unveiled a Nia-Ceramide Deep Moisturizing Cream combining niacinamide and ceramides, while Dr. Sheth’s launched moisturizing creams with Kesar Kojic Acid and Vitamin C & Ceramide variants offering 48-hour hydration. Aqualogica rolled out new Milk Fluid Moisturizers in three variants.

Ghazal Alagh, Chief Innovation Officer & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer Limited, said the launch addresses India’s varied climate conditions and growing consumer demand for hydration solutions.

The products will be distributed through the company’s network of over 100,000 FMCG retail locations and e-commerce platforms. Honasa’s omni-channel distribution network currently covers 18,000+ pin codes across 700+ districts in India.

